WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the April 30th total of 6,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. WillScot has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -311.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer began coverage on WillScot in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WillScot by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,002,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 3,493.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 227,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in WillScot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in WillScot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. 49.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

