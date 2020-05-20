Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other news, VP Christopher David West sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $57,167.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,081.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,370 shares of company stock valued at $209,349 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 342,132 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $16,535,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $6,148,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at $2,625,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.84.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.00 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 12.79%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

