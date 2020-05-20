Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.49). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 79.39%. The business had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million.

XNCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $35,151,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 2,695.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after acquiring an additional 377,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 242,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth $6,264,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.92, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85.

Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

