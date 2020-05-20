Ycg LLC Has $30.39 Million Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Ycg LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,585 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 5.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nike by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,527,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,033 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nike by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE traded up $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,518. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.38. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 target price on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

