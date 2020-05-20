Ycg LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Ycg LLC acquired a new position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000. Progressive makes up 0.6% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 203,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,003,000 after acquiring an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Progressive by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 120,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Progressive by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,780,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $205,298,000 after acquiring an additional 419,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.63.

PGR traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.87. 2,610,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

