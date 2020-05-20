YEE (YEE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One YEE token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and Huobi. In the last week, YEE has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $105,261.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $320.95 or 0.03390925 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055399 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002495 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010558 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, ABCC, Huobi, FCoin, CoinTiger, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

