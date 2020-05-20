YOU COIN (YOU) Tops One Day Volume of $3.87 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 24% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.02094897 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00091116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00178188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00043218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

