Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ProAssurance reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,075%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PRA. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRA traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 526,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $761.36 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -153.09%.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

