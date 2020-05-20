Zacks: Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

