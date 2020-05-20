Zacks: Analysts Expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.62 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. TheStreet cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abrams Capital Management, L.P purchased 113,270 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $4,901,192.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $78,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,658.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $123.44.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply