Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.49. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Santander Consumer USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,128,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

SC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 63.41 and a quick ratio of 63.41. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

