Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) will report sales of $232.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.47 million and the highest is $241.00 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $139.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $840.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $809.59 million to $862.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $961.78 million, with estimates ranging from $946.94 million to $976.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 83.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simply Good Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other news, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 87,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 231,649 shares of company stock worth $4,484,552 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,248,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,724,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 51,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $16.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

