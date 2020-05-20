Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Trevena in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TRVN opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Trevena has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.37 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Trevena in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 215,404 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 23.1% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

