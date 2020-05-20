Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Brokerages expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.61 million. Workday reported sales of $825.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 13.25%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Workday from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.25.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total value of $1,628,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 970.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $157.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.25 and a beta of 1.51. Workday has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

