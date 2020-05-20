Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.86) to ($1.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.83% and a negative net margin of 480.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $703.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $27.55.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 6,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $98,774.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,369,685.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,392 shares of company stock worth $540,866. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.