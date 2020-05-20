Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 213.04% and a negative return on equity of 74.79%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.61 million.

DRNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, CFO John B. Green sold 20,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $408,356.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $171,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,290 shares of company stock worth $2,403,766. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.84. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

