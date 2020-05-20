Zacks: Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) Given $10.71 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Q&K International Group Limited (NYSE:QK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $10.71 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Q&K International Group an industry rank of 62 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Q&K International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:QK remained flat at $$12.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211. Q&K International Group has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.54.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

