Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 572.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBH traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.80. The company had a trading volume of 507,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,651. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

