zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €185.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been given a €185.00 ($215.12) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.00 ($130.23).

zooplus stock traded up €1.80 ($2.09) on Wednesday, hitting €142.00 ($165.12). 30,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a 1 year low of €65.10 ($75.70) and a 1 year high of €145.00 ($168.60). The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €113.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.97.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

