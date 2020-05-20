Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zynex’s rating score has declined by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $20.66 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zynex an industry rank of 60 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ZYXI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 930,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,638. Zynex has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

