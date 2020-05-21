-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the lowest is ($0.58). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $71,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock worth $572,160 in the last ninety days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,972,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,427,000 after buying an additional 2,429,893 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,578,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,012,000 after buying an additional 690,779 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,720,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLO traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

