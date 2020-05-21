$1.25 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.50 million. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.91 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 274,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,977,000 after purchasing an additional 45,265 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,125,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BWA opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

