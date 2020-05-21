-$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to report earnings per share of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the lowest is ($1.53). Urovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($4.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UROV opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $267.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44. Urovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

