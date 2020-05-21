$106.20 Million in Sales Expected for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to post sales of $106.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $106.40 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $102.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $441.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.50 million to $444.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $492.25 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $514.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The business had revenue of $109.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $106.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $64.95 and a 1-year high of $111.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.70%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $381,328.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $618,973.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,710.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,590 shares of company stock worth $4,289,153 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,114,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 468.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 284,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 234,522 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 219,251 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,670 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 199,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 94,687 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

