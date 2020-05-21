$144.84 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) to announce $144.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.50 million. Criteo posted sales of $223.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $705.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $732.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $765.15 million, with estimates ranging from $627.78 million to $850.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.02 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Criteo from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Criteo from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $625.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.22. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Criteo by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 21.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,287,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

See Also: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.