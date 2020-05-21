16,475 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $232.20. 20,425,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,196,140. The company has a market capitalization of $667.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $231.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.59.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,004 shares of company stock worth $13,700,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

