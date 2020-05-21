$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the highest is $2.92 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.41 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crown by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after purchasing an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,204,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Crown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 23.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 656,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCK opened at $62.94 on Thursday. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

