$200.07 Million in Sales Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) will announce $200.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.26 million and the lowest is $200.00 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $206.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year sales of $831.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $839.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $911.24 million, with estimates ranging from $873.24 million to $943.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.21. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $122.90.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,969,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,014,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 139.9% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 535,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 218,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,692,000 after purchasing an additional 159,200 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

