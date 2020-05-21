$262.98 Million in Sales Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report $262.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $257.39 million and the highest is $268.61 million. Pra Group posted sales of $252.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pra Group.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.60 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.80%. Pra Group’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $16,953,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pra Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,983,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 677,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,770,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pra Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,461,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,527,000 after acquiring an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $39.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pra Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.