$300.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post sales of $300.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.68 million to $343.89 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $602.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $16,307,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,546,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,938,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,447,000 after acquiring an additional 280,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $19.96 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $913.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 48.10%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

