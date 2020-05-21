33,070 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,070 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Generac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 35,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,266. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.08. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.88.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

