$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will announce sales of $5.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $6.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $21.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.28 billion to $21.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.47 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $654,045.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,517 shares in the company, valued at $28,411,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 621,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 547,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

