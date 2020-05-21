52,647 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264,256 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980,180 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,285,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.23. 15,589,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,033,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.