$656.78 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) to post sales of $656.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $693.00 million and the lowest is $632.20 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $869.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $28.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.72. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Group (TGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.