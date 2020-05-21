6,936 Shares in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,936 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $277.06. The stock had a trading volume of 388,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total value of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

