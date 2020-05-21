Aave Price Reaches $0.0565 on Major Exchanges (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Aave has a market capitalization of $73.46 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, BiteBTC, ABCC and Binance. In the last week, Aave has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00043142 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $319.98 or 0.03536031 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002791 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Aave Token Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BiteBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kyber Network, ABCC, Binance and Alterdice. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.