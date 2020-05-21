AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,773,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 205.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 175,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 118,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 54,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,127,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

