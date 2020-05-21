Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

