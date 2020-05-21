Abyss Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.53 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $304,849.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Ethfinex and CoinPlace. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, CoinBene, HitBTC, IDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit, Ethfinex, ZBG, CoinExchange, BitForex, Bilaxy, DDEX, Sistemkoin, YoBit and CoinPlace. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

