Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.4% of AGF Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $193.96. The company had a trading volume of 747,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,516. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.55. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.26, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,269 shares in the company, valued at $10,913,264.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

