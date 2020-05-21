AceD Trading 72.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. AceD has a market capitalization of $13,467.02 and $1,796.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 72.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000526 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,875,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,875,655 coins. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

