Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 370,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,201 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 11,358.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acme United by 1,780.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd.

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, craft products, and safety cutters under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

