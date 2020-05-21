Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Acuity Brands worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,349,000 after acquiring an additional 457,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after buying an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after buying an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 550,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,914,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $101.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.46 and a 1 year high of $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

