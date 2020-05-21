Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.18 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $2.18 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,998.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.89 or 0.02188051 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.02512168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00471929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012471 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.11 or 0.00679117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00067125 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00022030 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00503074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

