Adelphoi (ADL) Achieves Market Cap of $229,578.53

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $229,578.53 and approximately $244.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.13 or 0.02125809 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00090370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00177878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi was first traded on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io. The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel. The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

