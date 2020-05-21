AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Hits $7.12 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 21st. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market cap of $7.12 million and $1.13 million worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AdEx has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.03533354 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx (ADX) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

