Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

WMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $41.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $51.60.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares in the company, valued at $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125,251 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.