Aeon One Day Volume Tops $2,566.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00003974 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $5.69 million and $2,566.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00681587 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004162 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

