Aeron Reaches Market Cap of $2.14 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 5% against the dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $983,716.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aeron

ARN is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

