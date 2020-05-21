Afya (AFYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th. Analysts expect Afya to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, analysts expect Afya to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $17.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Afya from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Afya from $33.00 to $24.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Afya currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

