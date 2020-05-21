AGF Investments America Inc. Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AGF Investments America Inc. lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.9% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 1,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $169,501.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,779.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock worth $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

